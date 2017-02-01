New Details Revealed In Sherri Papini Case

All new details have surfaced regarding the Sherri Papini abduction investigation.

In the days after the California mom disappeared, two of the main detectives on the case reportedly traveled 2500 miles away to chase leads, according to The Sun.

Between November 9 and November 11 of last year, police reports reveal that two detectives took a trip to Detroit at the height of Papini’s disappearance.

The Sacramento Bee was able to obtain all the files related to the case from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office in California. Shortly after the publication requested all the reports, Sheriff Tom Bosenko placed a media blackout on the investigation.

Sheriff Bosenko has not spoken out about why the detectives were led to Detroit, or about what clues they possibly found there.

Even though Bosenko didn’t dish on the subject, the Detroit trip possibly held some serious significance. Law enforcement officials in the city busted a major sex trafficking ring only one week after the detectives on the Papini case showed up there.

During a raid in the suburb of South Electric at a home owned by Richard Knider, the police found he kept four women imprisoned at the property. Two of the women were underaged.

On November 2, Sherri Papini was abducted in Redding, California while jogging on the side of the road near her home. For some unexplained reason, the abductors released Papini 22 days later on Thanksgiving morning.

The captors left Papini on the side of a motorway in Yolo county, which is more than 120 miles away from where she was last seen.

While talking to the police, the petite blond told said that her abductors abused her repeatedly. However, she was unable to offer a description of the kidnappers other than that she says they were two Hispanic women.

The most widely reported theory is that Papini was abducted by sex traffickers. One piece of evidence that supports this hypothesis is the fact that she was branded, which the FBI says is a “physical indicator” of sex trafficking used by the criminals to declare “ownership” over the victim.

The theory that Papini was kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring has become more plausible considering a recent case where another young woman was abducted in very similar circumstances to Sherri. Learn more here.

When asked last week, Sheriff Bosenko wasn’t able to give an expected timeline for when the police might crack the case.

“You never know on these cases,” Bosenko said. “Tomorrow, there could be a major break in the case. You just don’t know.”

What are your thoughts about these latest developments in the Sherri Papini case?

[H/T The Sun, The Sacramento Bee]