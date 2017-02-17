New Details On Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter’s Accident Revealed By Paramedics

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is doing phenomenally after an ATV accident that left her hospitalized.

The eight-year-old girl crashed her ATV and was not breathing. Her heart had even stopped when paramedics reacher her after the horrible accident.

Maddie flipped her ATV into a pond and was completely submerged when paramedics arrived at her mom, Jamie Lynn Spears’, house in Louisiana last Sunday.

Now those same rescuers—Victoria Ragoonath and John Fortner—are speaking out about what exactly happened.

“They were doing everything to free her from the ATV. They just were not successfully able to get to her. We both entered the water to try to flip the ATV over so we could get out whoever was trapped inside.” Fortner said. “When we got to her, she was not conscious and she was laid across the seat and tangled up in the netting – the safety netting that runs around the ATV.”

Ragoonath added, “We went to pull her out but we realized her head was stuck in something. At that point we didn’t know what it was — the water was so dark. It was pond water. At that point, John was able to free her head from whatever it was.”

The female paramedic went on to explain how they were able to get young Maddie onto dry land, and immediately began trying to save her life.

“John started CPR and I started ventilating her and we were able to place her on the second ATV that was on scene and take her to our ambulance,’” she said, adding the eight-year-old was not breathing at the time and they could not find a pulse.

This dramatic recount comes after Maddie celebrated Valentine’s Day with her classmates on Tuesday.

“It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats,” Jamie Lynn Spears wrote on social media.

“It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened.”

The former Disney star shared a darling picture of her daughter dressed in a fuzzy pink sweater and holding up two big chocolate bars for the camera.

“Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today,” she said in the emotional message.

