New Details Emerge About Fatal Chattanooga School Bus Crash

New details about the horrific accident involving a school bus in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have emerged. According to CNN, the school bus was on its way to drop off several students when it crashed. However, the bus was not on its normally scheduled route.

The bus, driven by Johnthony Walker, swerved off the road and wrapped itself around a tree on Monday. The accident injured dozens and killed six children, the sixth child died from his injuries the Wednesday after the crash.

According to investigators, the bus crashed off Talley Road, but based on the designated route, the bus should never have been on that street. What’s more, Talley Road a narrow road and investigators have already determined that the bus was going well above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

“We are investigating why it was not on the designated route,” said Christopher A. Hart of the National Transportation Safety Board.

It has already been determined that Walker did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the accident, so investigators are looking into other factors that may have caused the accident. Since monday, Walker has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, with another count likely to follow, as well as charges of reckless endangerment.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families that have been affected by this tragedy.

[H/T CNN]