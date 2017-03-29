New Details Have Surfaced About Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt suffered a severe split in September and from the details that came out about the couples separation, it would seem as if they would not be on speaking terms. But that doesn’t seem to be the case as new reports are suggesting they are out traveling with their kids.

According to E! News, 41-year-old Jolie and 53-year-old Pitt have been getting along well enough to coordinate a trip.

It was claimed that Pitt joined Jolie when she went to Cambodia in mid February to attend the premiere of her new film First They Killed My Father. An insider added the Moonlight producer was there not for the actress, however, but to spend time with his six children.

Together they have Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, aged eight.

“Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids,” the insider revealed.

The insider added, “They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

It was also revealed that Brad visited Angelina plenty when she made the film in the country in 2015 and 2016. He was seen with her on a boat in Vietnam in December 2015 when she took a break from working on First They Killed My Father.

“He wasn’t in Cambodia the entire time they filmed, but he made multiple trips there to spend time with the kids,” the source said.

This seems to be a very positive turn after an ugly split last year.

There was an accusation that Pitt may have hit one of their children during a flight from Europe to the U.S. in September.

The FBI and DCFS looked into it and Brad was cleared of any wrongdoing. It was also made public that the family had to see a therapist outside Los Angeles.

The two have clearly but aside any bad blood for the sake of the children. Earlier this year Pitt and Jolie agreed to keep the details of their custody arrangements private.

“Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been,” a source told E! News last week.

