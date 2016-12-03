New Court Details Emerge In JonBenet Case

The murder of JonBenét Ramsey in December of 1996 remains one of the most famous, and most mysterious, murder cases of the last twenty years. In a two-part CBS special, The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey, a panel of investigators theorized the victim’s brother, Burke, could have pulled off the murder, causing him to start a $150 million defamation suit. The target of the lawsuit has spoken out, citing why the case should be dismissed.

Dr. Werner Spitz was one of the experts who offered his theory for the murder in the documentary, putting him in the lawsuit’s crosshairs. His lawyers have responded to the suit, claiming, “Because the First Amendment protects this speech on a matter of immense public concern, Plaintiff Burke Ramsey’s lawsuit should be dismissed.”

According to Burke’s lawyers, Spitz’s conjecture that he accidentally killed his sister “attacked and permanently harmed” the now 29-year-old’s reputation.

Spitz’s response to the lawsuit reinforced that the theory featured on the documentary was merely that, a theory, saying, “Dr. Spitz expressed his own view — as the First Amendment affords him the right to do — but his speculations, even if firmly held and confidently expressed, are not statements of fact.”

In regards to the statement, Burke’s attorney said Spitz’s response is a “standard media defense tactic.” He elaborated, “Spitz’s statements conveyed that Burke Ramsey killed his sister. That accusation is capable of being objectively proven to be false. Further, Spitz’s accusation was based on undisclosed facts and more importantly, false and distorted facts. Simply stated, Spitz’s accusation is legally viewed as a statement of fact, not a protected opinion.”

Spitz’s motion for summary disposition has been scheduled for late February, 2017.

