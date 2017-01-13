Netflix Reveals Series Of Unfortunate Events Theme Song Featuring Neil Patrick Harris

There’s only one more day until Netflix debuts its new hit show, A Series Of Unfortunate Events, and the network has decided to give fans a little treat ahead of the official release.

Just like one of the teasers that was released a while back, the theme song warns fans to “Look Away”. The joke here is that the unfortunate events featured in the series are so awful, that there’s no way you would want to continue watching.

The song also features lines like, “This show will wreck your evening, your home life and your day. Every single episode is nothing but dismay.”

The theme repeats the ‘Look Away’ line as a type of hook, and it gets stuck in your head pretty quickly. Even though it’s a creepy little tune, no one can deny how catchy it is.

The best part of this theme song however, isn’t the message the lyrics contain. Neil Patrick Harris, who stars in the series as Count Olaf, is the performer of the song.

The actor has a deep background in musical theater, and has won a Tony Award for his singing role as the lead in the musical Hedwig And The Angry Itch.

NPH has a great voice, and it’s no surprise that the star was pegged to sing the Unfortunate Events theme. Harris is also serving as one of the show’s producers.

The series will debut on Netflix this Friday, January 13 on Netflix. The entire first season will roll out on the same day, with the hopes that season two will begin production soon.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) and starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death. The eight-episode series is a Netflix original production, executive produced by Emmy Award winner Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler, and premieres January 13, 2017 only on Netflix.