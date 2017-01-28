Netflix Releases New JonBenet Documentary Clip, And It Is Beyond Creepy

Netflix is taking on the JonBenet Ramsay case. Or, at least, the streaming service has decided to put a new twist on the unsolved murder case in a new and unique documentary.

Casting JonBenet is a “documentary hybrid,” according to Netflix. It’s described as a “stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case.” The documentary includes interviews and reflections from members of Ramsey’s hometown in Colorado.

The latest clip from Netflix documentary shows a group of young girls, all dressed in the classic and iconic patriotic outfit the Ramsay was famously pictured in. Much as the title suggests, the girls are there to audition for the part of JonBenet.

“My name is Hannah and I’m auditioning for the role of JonBenet Ramsey,” one of the girls says during her audition. “Do you know who killed JonBenet Ramsey?”

Back in 1996, Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder on Christmas Day. No one has been convicted of her murder, and her family has been considered innocent of the crime. Because of the mystery behind her murder, people have become obsessed with trying to figure out who is guilty.

“Casting JonBenet examines how this crime and its resulting mythologies have shaped the attitudes and behavior of successive generations of parents and children,” reports a news release about the show.

This new documentary will premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. It will be available for streaming on Netflix in April.

