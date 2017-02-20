House Of Cards Season 5 Teaser Released During Donald Trump Inauguration

Netflix has made a huge announcement for the fifth season of House of Cards. The streaming service revealed the next installments to the wildly popular series will drop on coming May 30.

Check out the haunting teaser below:

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ominous teaser is set to an eerie recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. A tattered flag is hoisted upside down with the Capital building in the background of the gloomy shot.

Most interestingly, the announcement was made on the same day as Donald Trump’s Inauguration. The House of Cards Twitter account first revealed the news.

The teaser was announced on social media with the alarming message: “We make the terror.”

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

Fans of the show will remember that Kevin Spacey’s character on the series, president Frank Underwood, said to his wife in one of the most memorable scenes in the show: “We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror.”

Clearly, Frank Underwood and his wife/vice-president select Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) plan on making good on this disturbing declaration in the forthcoming season of the Netflix series.

Twitter absolutely blew up after the teaser dropped on social media.

Check out some of the best responses below:

@HouseofCards this may be one of the most chilling things I’ll see today…and that’s saying something. — Greymattersplat (@Greymattersplat) January 20, 2017

.@HouseofCards Yeah, we’re gonna need Underwood to do something about this whole situation we’re in. [ThumpThump] https://t.co/MCV1D8zySm — Nina (@NinaBambina) January 20, 2017

House of Cards stars Kevin Spacey (American Beauty), Robin Wright (Forrest Gump), Michael Kelly (Changeling), Nathan Darrow (You Again), and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight).

Be sure to head over to Netflix on May 30 to check out Season 5 of House of Cards.

Are you excited for the next season of House of Cards on Netflix?

This story is developing…

MORE Netflix: Netflix Releases New JonBenet Documentary Clip, And It Is Beyond Creepy | Netflix Just Crushed Its Fourth Quarter Earnings | Netflix Is About To Get Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee | Amy Schumer Reveals Alarming Stage Photo Teasing Her New Netflix Special | Netflix Is About To Get Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee | A Netflix Analyst Just Revealed Why You Need To Buy Stock In It Right Now | Netflix Stocks Reach All-Time High | A Netflix Email Scam Is out to Steal Your Banking Info

[H/T YouTube: JoBlo TV Show Trailers]