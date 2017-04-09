Netflix Photoshopped The ‘Anne Of Green Gables’ Poster And People Are Not Happy

People got pretty excited when it was announced that Anne of Green Gables was coming back for a reboot, and even more pumped when they found out Netflix would be hosting it for the non-Canadian fans.

But when CBC released their gorgeous poster, people were thrilled. They’d gotten the details of the beloved character just right. When Netflix released their version of the poster, however, it didn’t take long for the mob to form, pitchforks and all. According to Buzzfeed, people were far from pleased with the treatment the streaming giant gave to the poster.

They edited out the bags under her eyes, the brightened her teeth and made the bucktooth situation look less prominent. And then, against the impending fury of Green Gables fans everywhere, they dulled down her freckles. Her freckles.

People are angry. One critic wrote, “The Netflix poster for Anne toned down her freckles so much… literally the point is that she has a lot of freckles and red hair.”

While another chided the streaming service for touching up an already beautiful girl, saying, “Netflix, shame on you for photoshopping this lovely 14-year-old for American audiences! She needs no ‘enhancement.’”

What do you think of the photoshop job?

This article first appeared on Womanista.com