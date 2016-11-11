Netflix Could Be Making Some Huge Interface Changes Soon

This is only a test – Netflix has not completely changed it’s interface. Or, at least it hasn’t changed yet.

If you were to log into your Netflix account on your desktop, you might notice that it looks a little different. The new online interface is just the most recent in the latest tests that Netflix periodically does in hopes of improving their overall experience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most of the time, the tests are small – such as changing title cards – but this latest test is noticeably different than the previous interface. Before, you could simply click on a title and see a short synopsis, where you may have left off viewing, and an option to add the title to your viewing list.

Now when you click on a title, an overlay will appear and, whether you want it to or not, start playing the beginning of the title – or start wherever you may have left off. Underneath the video will be a short overview of the title. There is also an option to scroll down for more info, which will pause the video playing.

When scroll down, you’ll see the episode options for that particular season, as well as the option to choose a different season. You’ll also find a cast list, suggestions for other films or shows in that genre, and ratings for that title. If you choose not to scroll down, the video will eventually fit to the whole screen and continue playing, but the option to scroll down and pause the video will still be available.

The best part about this new interface is that it isn’t permanent – yet. This is just a test, so if you don’t like it, don’t worry. If you’ve already decided it isn’t for you, you can actually go into your Netflix settings and opt out of tests.

Simply got into Your Account, click Settings, and choose the link for Test Participation. Once there, simply exclude your account. You will then be returned to the “standard experience.”

So, if you have Netflix, check out the new interface and tell us what you think.

[H/T Cnet]