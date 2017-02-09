Netflix Announces Premiere Dates for 12 Original Shows

Netflix‘s original programming has really taken off in recent years, and the streaming giant just revealed the premiere dates for 12 of its original shows on the platform this year, Time shares.

From seasoned classics like Orange Is The New Black to new offerings like Marvel’s Iron Fist, Netflix is sure to have something for everyone with this list. Along with the premiere dates, Netflix has also announced that The OA was renewed for a second season, although a release date has not been announced. What has been announced, however, is the release date for the second season of Stranger Things, with a commercial airing during the Super Bowl revealing that the new batch of episodes will hit the streaming platform on Halloween.

See the full list of premiere dates below:

Project MC2 (February 14)

Chef’s Table (February 17)

Buddy Thunderstruck (March 10)

Marvel’s Iron Fist (March 17)

Love (March 10)

Julie’s Greenroom (March 17)

Grace and Frankie (March 24)

Bill Nye Saves The World (April 21)

Girlboss (April 21)

Casting JonBenet (April 28)

Dear White People (April 28)

Anne (May 12)

House of Cards (May 30)

Orange Is The New Black (June 9)

