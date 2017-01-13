Natalie Portman Reveals Ashton Kutcher Earned Three Times More Than Her for ‘No Strings Attached’

Natalie Portman is the latest actress to speak out against the gender wage gap in Hollywood, Variety reports.

During an interview with Marie Claire U.K., the actress revealed that Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than her for their 2011 film No Strings Attached. At the time she knew about the pay gap, but says she is more troubled about it now than she was back then.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap! https://t.co/AV1uYY6KIe — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 11, 2017

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” Portman told the magazine. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more.”

Portman added, “I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

After the release of No Strings Attached, Portman went on to win an Oscar for her performance in Black Swan.

Up Next: Billie Lourd Shares Throwback Photo Of Her And Carrie Fisher

“Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,” she said, adding, “In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

Ashton Kutcher has spoken out in support of Portman’s new revelation. “So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!” the actor tweeted on Wednesday, also sharing a link to the interview.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

More: Bella Hadid Throws Some Shade At Selena Gomez On Instagram | Ivanka Trump Steps Down From Her Businesses | Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Focuses On Other Priorities Not Her Divorce