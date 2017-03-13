Nashville Star Hayden Panettiere Takes Photo At 30,000 Feet Of Two-Year-Old Peeing On Floor

On Sunday night, Hayden Panettiere shared a hilarious photo in the moments after a little accident during a recent flight.

Aaaand then ur daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom 🙈 But look at that baby girl helping momma clean 😂 pic.twitter.com/I1NttxBnMT — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) March 13, 2017

The Nashville star’s 2-year-old daughter Kaya had some difficulty while trying to use the restroom 30,000 feet in the air and accidentally “peed” on the floor in the bathroom.

The 27-year-old actress took to Twitter to post a photo of the two of them cleaning up the mess, and Hayden was able to find the humorous side of the situation.

“Aaaand then ur daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom,” she captioned the photo. “But look at that baby girl helping momma clean.”

The picture showed Panettiere crouched over with a mildly grossed out look on her face as she mopped the floor with paper towels. Kaya was next to her trying to mimic what her mother was doing.

The photo garnered a massive amount of attention from the actress’ Twitter followers with more than 1.8k likes and hundreds of retweets.

In the past, Hayden Panettiere has been open about her experiences in motherhood. After the birth of her daughter, Hayden took time off from filming CMT’s music drama Nashville in order to admit herself into a treatment facility to work through her struggles with postpartum depression.

“The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life. Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!”

In May of 2016, Hayden checked herself into the facility a second time.

Earlier this year, Hayden joined Good Morning America about what it felt like to go through postpartum depression.

“You feel off. You don’t feel like yourself. But I think I’m all the stronger for it. And I think I’m a better mom because of it. Women are so resilient and that’s the incredible thing about them.”

