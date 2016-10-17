Mythbusters’ Adam Savage Dressed As Totoro For NYCC

Oh, Adam. When it comes to nerd culture, Mythbusters‘ Adam Savage is somewhat of a connoisseur. The beloved madman and movie guru is a self-professed fans of cosplay, so it’s not surprising to hear Savage went all-out for his first New York Comic Con. The prop expert created one amazingly rotund cosplay for Studio Ghibli’s famous Totoro character and stunned fans at the convention’s main parlor.

Savage appeared on Tested to show-off his hilariously big Totoro cosplay. A video depicting the creator’s quest was recently posted to Youtube and featured the following description:

“Adam Savage walks through New York Comic Con in his newest cosplay: the titular forest spirit from the film My Neighbor Totoro! In portraying this friendly and fuzzy character, Adam strolls through the convention floor receiving hugs and warming hearts. Plus, check out Adam’s perspective from a camera mounted on the costume!”

Of course, many – if not all – the convention attendees at NYCC would recognize Savage’s spot-on cosplay. The creator dressed up at one of Studio Ghibli’s most recognizable icons from the film My Neighbor Totoro! The animated feature was released in 1988 and has since become one of the most popular anime characters of all time. The film follows a family of four after they move into an old house inhabited by spirits. Eventually, one of the daughters discovers a larger, fluffier spirit at her home which she names Totoro who befriends the family.

Looking at Savage’s cosplay, it is easy to see that he paid close attention to detail. From Totoro’s ears to his nails and red umbrella, Savage used all his skills to create one adorable cosplay befitting of Studio Ghibli.

This isn’t the first time Savage has surprised attendees at a convention. Earlier this year, he visited the Silicon Valley Comic-Con and cosplayed as Dark Horse’s Hellboy. Savage sourced his costume from the comics, particularly Mike Mignola’s artwork of the character.

So, what do you think? Did Adam Savage nail his Totoro piece? Do you have any thoughts on which characters he should dress up as next?

