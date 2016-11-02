Murderous Sea Of Despair Kills Anyone Foolish Enough To Swim In It

If you’re looking for something truly haunting, consider this. Scientists have found a lake under the Gulf of Mexico that is so poisonous, any and everything that enters dies. The team that discovered this phenomenon has dubbed it the “Jacuzzi of Despair.”

Littered with the corpses of crabs, this high walled, brine filled underwater lake is both disturbing and fascinating. Due to the high concentration of methane and hydrogen sulfide, the water in the lake is not able to mix with the surrounding seawater, which is what allows it to remain very “lake-like.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was one of the most amazing things in the deep se. You go down into the bottom of the ocean and you are looking at a lake or a river flowing. It feels like you are not on this world,” said Erik Cordes, a professor of biology at Temple University how has been researching the pool.

From what scientists can tell, the only life that can live in this pool are tube worms, bacteria, and shrimp. Everything else dies from contact with the toxic water. This pool does allow for scientists to study how certain creatures are able to live in such hostile habitats.

Of course, like any lake, there has to be something feeding it. Scientists think that this lake is being fed from an underground spring that started to come to the surface. The muscles in the area then started to create a wall around the pool. Currently, there is a waterfall-like flow over the side of the wall where the water is escaping.

Perhaps this could lead to the creation of another underwater pool of death.