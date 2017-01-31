Mother Faces Abuse Charges After Kicking 4-Year-Old For Not Brushing Teeth

Last week, Iris Hernandez-Rivas told authorities that she grew concerned after her 4-year-old went into the bathroom to take a bath, but after 15-20 minutes, went to investigate what her daughter was up to. It was then that she found her daughter unresponsive and face down in the tub, a terrible sight for any parents to see. Upon further investigation, authorities have determined a terrible cause for the daughter’s trauma and it was her mom that was to blame the whole time.

The 20-year-old mother called 911 herself to report that her daughter was unresponsive, and when paramedics arrived, they transported her daughter to a healthcare facility and was admitted under critical care.

Upon arrival at the facility, the medical staff noticed that the child’s body was covered in bruises and had serious head trauma. Wanting the child to get the attention necessary, she was then flown to a facility in Washington, D.C., where she is still considered to be in critical condition.

When authorities questioned the mother about the bruises on her child’s body, that’s when Hernandez-Rivas revealed the horrifying truth. Before she had called the authorities about her daughter and before her daughter went into the bathroom voluntarily, the mother kicked the 4-year-old violently in the stomach. According to the mother, she had become angered at the child for admitting she hadn’t brushed her teeth.

The 20-year-old kicked her daughter so violently that the child flew backwards, causing her head to hit a wall behind her quite severely. The child immediately collapsed onto the ground, but after a short while, was able to get up, at which point she went into the bathroom. From there, the story played out much like the mother’s initial reports, that she heard a strange noise and went to investigate her daughter in the bathroom.

During the questioning of the incident, Hernandez-Rivas also confessed that the bruises found all over her child’s body were the result of striking her viciously with a belt a few days earlier.

Hernandez-Rivas has been charged with child abuse and assault, and is currently being held without bail.

