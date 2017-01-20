Mother Allegedly Tapes Son To Wall While On Facebook Live

A woman in Ohio was recently arrested after she took to Facebook live sharing her horrible and dangerous parenting techniques with her followers. In the background of her video, viewers can hear the cries of her 2-year-old son. Then it’s revealed that she had taped him to the wall.

Shayla Rudolph, an 18-year-old mother from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, took to Facebook live to stream while she was cleaning the house. She also decided to show everyone her guaranteed method of keeping her young son out of her way – taping his arms, legs, and head to the wall. She even taped his mouth shut, so you can only hear muffled winning in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

FOX10 News | WALA

[NOTE: Video was filmed before her arrest]

“You can’t clean with them running around tearing up? Tape them to the wall,” Rudolph says to the camera. “You can’t cook or none of that because they running around? Tape them to the wall.”

Concerned viewers reported Rudolph’s behavior to news sources and child services. According to another video that Rudolph streamed on her Facebook page, it seems that Franklin County Children’s Services contacted Rudolph about the footage, she said that it was simply a joke.

“They called children services on me so now he in the corner, what you going to do?” Rudolph said. “Call children’s service now. I don’t give a (expletive). This time ya’ll can take him.”

According to Fox 28, Rudolph has since been arrested for the videos and is being charged with abduction. Police noted that it seemed that Rudolph didn’t understand the severity of her crime. The boy could have suffocated.

Next: Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Physical Abuse During Custody Battle | Amy (Duggar) King Reveals a Family Member Allegedly Abused Her | Watch: Kate Gosselin Addresses Child Abuse Claims on ‘Good Morning America’

[H/T Fox News, Fox 28, Fox 10]