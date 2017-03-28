‘Monolith’ Trailer Explores One Thing That Parents Fear Most

When you become a parent, some of the most simple things in life take on new twists to ensure that you can take care of your child. No longer can you just run out to the store or go to a movie, as there’s a whole new life depending on you to ensure their safety. As you can see from the new trailer for the horror film Monolith, a simple mistake could quickly become your worst nightmare.

UP NEXT: ‘Colossal’ Director Nacho Vigalondo Wants To Direct An ‘Alien’ Sequel

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“A mother and her son plan a surprise visit to Los Angeles to see her husband/his father. Halfway there they get into a terrible accident in the middle of nowhere and now must fight to survive.”

Although the film’s conceit might seem simple and hokey, sometimes it’s those incredibly simple concepts that can make a horror film feel all that more relatable. We’ve all made mistake with our car, sometimes forgetting where we parked or locking our keys inside our car, but Monolith takes things to the next level.

The open road is full of terrors, as we’ve seen in films like Spielberg’s Duel or the Rutger Hauer-starring The Hitcher. Monolith looks like it’s a believable exploration of how advancements in technology, which are meant to protect us, could actually end up being what causes us harm.

Helping sell the concept of the film is Katrina Bowden, most known for her comedic role in the NBC sitcom 30 Rock. She’s no stranger to horror, however, having starred in genre films like Tucker and Dale vs. Evil and Nurse. The performance might call for a decent amount of melodrama and acting without a partner, but she’s given us good performances before and hopefully she’ll sell the film’s tension.

Are you looking forward to Monolith or do you think the concept is a little too simple or silly to be deserving of a feature-length film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Dread Central]