‘Modern Family’ Star Rico Rodriguez’s Father Passes Away

Roy Rodriguez, the father of Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez, died on Sunday, March 12. Rico made the announcement today in a loving tribute to his later father on Instagram.

According to a local news station, Roy owned Rodriguez Tire Service, a tire shop in Brazos County, Texas, and he was also the co-founder/president of La Compania Car Club which is located in Bryan, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and children, Rico, Raini, Roy Jr. and Ray.

There is no confirmation as to what the cause of death was as the family has not made the details of his passing public at this time.

Raini Rodriguez, Rico’s little sister and also an actress who has starred in many Disney films and TV shows, paid tribute to her father as well.

