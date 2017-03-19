‘Modern Family’ Star Rico Rodriguez’s Father Passes Away

Roy Rodriguez, the father of Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez, died on Sunday, March 12. Rico made the announcement today in a loving tribute to his later father on Instagram.
This has been the toughest week of my life. My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out. I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh. I know you’re looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I’ll love you forever – Your youngest
A post shared by Rico Rodriguez (@starringrico) on
According to a local news station, Roy owned Rodriguez Tire Service, a tire shop in Brazos County, Texas, and he was also the co-founder/president of La Compania Car Club which is located in Bryan, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and children, Rico, Raini, Roy Jr. and Ray.
Videos by PopCulture.com
There is no confirmation as to what the cause of death was as the family has not made the details of his passing public at this time.
Raini Rodriguez, Rico’s little sister and also an actress who has starred in many Disney films and TV shows, paid tribute to her father as well.
You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult, we are all still standing tall and I know it’s because you are sending us strength and guidance all the way from heaven. My daddy was the greatest man in my life. His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me. He has taught me so many life lessons and inspired me constantly to follow my dreams. I know you will continue to shine down on me, momma, Rico, Ray, Poppi and baby and we will be ok! I promise to make you proud daddy. I will love and miss you forever. – Your one and only baby girl
A post shared by Raini Rodriguez (@rainydaychatter) on
More News:
- Music Legend Chuck Berry Dies At 90
- Barack Obama Pays Loving Tribute To Chuck Berry
- Miley Cyrus Gets New Tattoo Dedicated To Dad Billy Ray Cyrus
[H/T: Us Weekly]