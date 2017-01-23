‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Criticized After Barron Trump Tweets

Julie Bowen is facing a firestorm of criticism after making jokes about Donald and Melania Trump’s youngest son, Barron, over Instagram during the inauguration.

The Modern Family mom first attacked the demeanor of the 10-year-old saying, “I think Barron is on his Gameboy. Can’t say I blame him,” she said with a picture of Barron looking down during the ceremony.

The next photo showed Barron looking distressed as he held his head with his hands. “Barron, a voting majority shares your horror. #Barronforpresident.”

Next, Barron was seen rubbing his eye, in which the star wrote, “When your dad is boppin’ his head to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. #dadshame.”

Lastly, Bowen called out CNN when Barron got cut out of the frame.

“Hey @CNN! Don’t box the Barron!”

Although it seems as though it was all fun and games to the actress, multiple users didn’t see the humor.

“Boo! I used to like you and follow your Instagram! Unfollowing and not watching @abcmodernfam anymore,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Just because you don’t like his dad, don’t poke fun at the kid. I used to like you Julie. Grow up!”

Bowen eventually caught wind of the Instagram and Twitter storm and replied to a fan saying, “I love that Barron is just being a kid. My kids would be a horror show at a public event! Just trying to keep it light.”

@itsJulieBowen why would you choose to focus on a child? What if the son was one of your own? You make me laugh weekly. This makes me sad — Lisa Thompson (@MyraLisa) January 20, 2017

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com