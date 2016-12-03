Model Irina Shayk Recreated The Pottery Scene From Ghost

Supermodel Irina Shayk recreated the iconic pottery scene from Ghost, and the results will take your breath away.

Shayk flawlessly imitated the 1990 film, starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. Instead of wearing a sleeveless button down like Moore, Shayk wore a nude-colored lingerie top with a white sleeveless shirt opened up top and tied at the waist.

The steamy video was shared on Friday, December 2, and was part of Love’s Advent calendar.

This is the second time Shayk has made an appearance in the calendar. In 2015 she rocked a swimsuit, and the year before she delivered a Boxing Day CCTV striptease, according to Us Weekly.

The 30-year-old Russian born model recently announced that she is expecting a child with American Sniper actor Bradley Cooper. Amazingly, Shayk still rocked the catwalk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this week, despite being pregnant. Shayk shared this photo on Instagram of her stunning lingerie from the star-studded event in Paris.

While her body looks incredibly fit, Shayk said back in 2012 to British Vogue that she splurges on a big meal just like everyone else. “I drink a lot of water, but I don’t do diets,” she said. “People have this opinion of models that they don’t eat – they’d soon stop thinking that if they saw me in a restaurant. I eat ice cream and cake, but it’s a question of balance. If I eat something like that, I feel much better afterwards if I spend a few hours in the gym.”

Day 1 of the Love Advent calendar featured Shayk’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show pal Bella Hadid. The 20-year-old was shown strutting around in ’80s workout gear with Olivia Newton-John’s hit song “Let’s Get Physical” to accompany the sexy clip.

Check out the Bella Hadid video below:

