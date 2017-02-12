Missing Ohio Student Found Dead Near Local Park

The body of a missing Ohio State University student was found just one day after she was reported missing. Reagan Tokes, a 21-year-old former varsity tennis player, was found not far from Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City, Ohio.

Her cause of death, according to police, was a fatal gunshot wound. Police did not initially confirm if she was murdered outside the park or if she was murdered elsewhere and her body was moved there, but later stated that strong evidence suggested the crime took place at the park.

Tokes worked at a cafe/restaurant/bar called Bodega, which is located in Short North, the trendy section of Columbus, Ohio. She reportedly left after her shift, around 9:45 pm, on Wednesday night, but, according to her friends and roommates, never made it home.

On Thursday her sister, Makenzie Tokes, posted on Twitter that anyone with information on her whereabouts should let the family know immediately.

EVERYONE please help my sister Reagan Tokes is missing from OSU. PLEASE CONTACT ME IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING @reagantokes PLEASE PRAY pic.twitter.com/txstbnFy0D — Makenzie Tokes (@makenzietokes) February 9, 2017

Police announced that Reagan Tokes’ death was being investigated as a homicide and that her car was found abandoned, but they did not disclose where her car was located when they found it.

On Saturday evening, Grove City police held a press conference and announced that they had arrested 29-year-old Brian Lee Golsby in connection to Tokes’ death and that he’d been charged with “aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.”

The Tokes family also released a statement through Reagan’s uncle, Jeff McCrary:

“Words can not express how saddened and heartbroken we are to have lost 21-year-old Reagan Delaney Tokes; daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, goddaughter, cousin and friend to so many. We will always remember Reagan as a vibrant, loving young woman who embraced life. She made a positive impact on people, was enthusiastic about everything and brought laughter and joy to all who knew her. She had a genuine compassion for all people and anyone who knew her loved her. She truly enjoyed being with her many friends and cherished the time she spent with her family.”

