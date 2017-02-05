Missing Girl’s Boyfriend Arrested When Human Remains Are Found In His Car

The Alpine, Texas Police Department has announced that, on Saturday morning at 9 AM, they served a warrant and arrested 25-year-old Robert Fabian for “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.”

The arrest comes not long after the disappearance of Fabian’s girlfriend, Zuzu Verk. Unidentified human remains were found in a shallow grave, not far from Alpine, in an area known as Sunny Glen. It’s unknown if the remain could be Verk’s, but the police department has stated that they’ve been sent off for testing. It’s not currently known to what extent Fabian may have “tampered” with or “fabricated” evidence, but it’s at least noteworthy that he has not been charged with murder.

At this time there’s no information to suggest if Fabian has tapped legal council, or how he intends to plead to the charges.

Verk was actually first reported missing by Fabian back in the middle of October, who told the authorities that he hadn’t seen her in a couple of days. It’s reported that certain information Fabian gave to the police did not match up with other facts about the case. Roughly two weeks after he reported Verk missing the Alpine Police Dept released a statement that he’d been named as a suspect in the case.

The Alpine Police Dept also reportedly reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage from security cameras of local businesses as well as residents, to see if any clues could be found that would help them determine what happened to Verk. Back in December, there was a grand jury hearing regarding Verk’s case, but it’s reported that Fabian did not speak when he was questioned at that hearing.

Zuzu Verk was a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, and after she went missing her parents moved there to help in the search for her. According to an interview her mother did with the local newspaper there, she was well known and beloved for her work in conservation. Fabian is said to be a student as well, but none of the released information indicates if he was a student at Sul Ross State University as well, or somewhere else.

