Mischa Barton Hospitalized After Police Respond To Home Disturbance

Mischa Barton has been hospitalized after exhibiting bizarre behavior, reports PEOPLE.

Officers reportedly responded to multiple calls around 7:15 a.m. about a disturbance coming from her West Hollywood apartment. Sources connected to the actress tell TMZ the Dancing With The Stars alum was hanging over her backyard fence rambling about her mother being a witch, the world shattering and Ziggy Stardust. At one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!”

The 31-year-old actress was reportedly wearing only a dress shirt and tie at the time.

This does not coincide with what Sergeant Duncan of West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department told the media. According to Duncan, Barton was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before she willingly went to the hospital.

Just Wednesday, the actress celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles with friends where attendees claimed she was having a great time.

Barton’s camp has yet to release a statement about the incident.



Back in 2009, Barton was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after having a “full-on breakdown.” On July 15, 2009, a frightened and frantic Barton—who had rocketed to fame as the star of the FOX series The O.C.—was rushed to the hospital.

There, she became more distraught and was restrained by staff after she fought them and tried to leave. In the frenzy, Barton threatened suicide. That led to her being committed to the psych ward for four days under California’s 5150 hold, which is the provision used to force Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes into treatment.

