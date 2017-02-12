Mischa Barton Crashes Moving Truck Into Apartment Building

While The O.C. was the hottest teen show on TV, the transitive property made Mischa Barton one of the hottest young actresses. When the show ended, Barton’s career went into stagnation, but sadly, Barton’s return to the headlines have been less than ideal. The actress’ string of bad luck continued this weekend as she crashed a U-Haul into an apartment building.

Two weeks ago, Barton admitted herself to the hospital after an incident where she claimed she had been drugged. A neighbor captured the episode she was having, in which she was caught rambling, screaming, and possibly hallucinating.

Following the incident, Barton packed up all of her belongings to move out of her home in West Hollywood. While moving to a new apartment building, the actress must have miscalculated the height of the truck and an awning she attempted to drive under, resulting in her colliding with the building.

The reasons for Barton leaving are unclear, but neighbors told TMZ that she was quite disruptive to the community “to the point that to the point cops were called every few months.”

Considering it was a neighbor who captured the video of Barton having her manic episode outdoors, it’s easy to see how disruptive the actress could have potentially been as a neighbor.

When a neighbor called the police about Barton’s episode, they claimed, “My downstairs neighbor is hysterically crying in the backyard and says she’s going to kill herself.”

It’s possible that Barton no longer felt welcome following the incident and wanted to relocate.

Here’s hoping that with a new home will come new fortune for the actress.

