Miley Cyrus Weighs In On The ‘Hollyweed’ Vandalism

On New Year’s morning, the residents of Los Angeles woke up to see that the infamous Hollywood sign had been vandalized by a prankster that changed the landmark to read “Hollyweed.” Later on Sunday evening, pop superstar Miley Cyrus took to social media to share her thoughts about the incident.

💚 I knew 2017 was going to be MY year!!!!!!!!! 💚 Great start everybody! Fuck yeah! Hollyweed! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

The 24-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer clearly wasn’t quite as outraged as many of the people in Los Angeles were. In fact, Cyrus seemed to be inspired by the new alterations to the sign.

Miley Cyrus posted a photo of the vandalized Hollywood sign on Instagram with the caption: “I knew 2017 was going to MY year!!!!!!!!! Great start everybody! F*ck yeah! Hollyweed!”

According to the Los Angeles Times, “security footage recorded at 3 a.m. Sunday showed a ‘lone individual’ climbing up the mountain, scaling the sign’s ladders and hanging tarpaulins over the O’s to change them to E’s.”

The incident is reportedly being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing given that there was no actual damage done to the sign.

This isn’t the first time that someone has altered the Hollywood sign to read Hollyweed. The prank dates back 41 years ago, when an art student scaled Mount Lee to pull the same stunt.

When she wasn’t admiring the Hollywood sign vandalism on New Year’s Eve, Miley Cyrus was busy sharing a slew of posts on social media to show off her famous family was celebrating the holiday.

Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!! @tishcyrus A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

One of the photos even showed the former Hannah Montana star laying a smooch on her future hubby Liam Hemsworth. See the adorable pic here.

What are your thoughts about the “Hollyweed” vandalism?

[H/T Instagram: Miley Cyrus, Los Angeles Times]