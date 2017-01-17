Miley Cyrus Throws Liam Hemsworth and Sister Noah a Weed-Themed Birthday Party

Just when we thought Miley Cyrus couldn’t get any more bold, she shows us.

The pop star threw a birthday bash for her beau Liam Hemsworth and sister Noah Cyrus with a surprising twist – marijuana-themed gift bags courtesy of none other than Snoop Dogg.

Guests received gift bags from Merry Jane, which bills itself as “the definitive cannabis resource on culture, news, video, food and style dedicated to expressing a new cannabis mentality.”

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Cyrus shared a snap of the gift bags and herself standing next to the table wearing a garland of money.”@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator,” she captioned the photo.

Though there were no hints given as to what was in the gift bags, the sign above them says “Weed!!!” which may give some hint.

We won’t be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

PEOPLE notes that though recreational use of marijuana was legalized last year in California, it hasn’t been fully legalized yet for recreational sales.

Hemsworth’s sister-in-law, Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky also shared some snaps of the bash including an absolutely enormous pizza with the caption “We won’t be hungry!!!”

