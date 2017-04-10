Miley Cyrus Continues To Show Off Amazing Abs

Miley Cyrus is many things, but “shy” is probably something she’s never been accused of. After numerous revealing photo shoots, the 24-year-old pop star has nothing new left to show off. So, it’s a pretty tame look when cameras catch her talking a stroll and only putting her toned abs on display.

Looking ultra fit, Miley set out to walk her adorable dogs, while wearing a pair of black capri tights and a blue sports bra, exposing her trim stomach for all to see.

Miley has had a lot going on lately.

Last year she announced that she was officially engaged to on-again-off-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

In addition to that, she also was a team adviser on The Voice and revealed that she’s currently working on her 6th studio album.

Even though she’s done less acting work lately, she did appear as Lennie Dale in the Amazon Studios mini-series Crisis in Six Scenes, which written by, directed by and stars Woody Allen.

With all that on her plate, she still prioritizes her activism and social outreach work, which is very commendable for someone so high profile who could just as easily be indifferent.

Honored to narrate this incredible video from @ElizabethTaylorAIDSFoundation highlighting the powerful activism of one of my heroes, @ElizabethTaylor! We are committed to honoring her legacy of speaking out and taking action to change the world especially for people living with HIV/AIDS. #HappyBirthdayElizabeth @happyhippiefdn A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

[H/T: Daily Mail]