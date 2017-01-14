Miley Cyrus Shares Photos Of Her Peeing With Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne

Miley Cyrus is known for doing some crazy things, but this one might just be the strangest.

The former Disney Channel star became close friends with Flaming lips frontman Wayne Coyne shortly after wishing the 55-year-old musician a happy birthday back in 2014. The two are actually so close, they text each other every day. But what makes this relationship so strange is what Cyrus chooses to text Coyne.

“I tweeted her back my phone number and said, ‘Text me,’” Coyne said. “Since then, we’ve texted each other every day. I’ll say, ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re always in each other’s lives.”

Yes, The Voice coach send photos of herself peeing to the musician. What’s more, they continue to talk as if that is completely normal.

Of course, if you’re close enough to send photos of yourself peeing to a friend, then you’re also close enough to talk about a touchy topic, like drugs. So, naturally, Coyne knows a lot about Cyrus’s drug use too.

“[A$AP Rocky had] just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid,” he said. “In between, Miley was whispering, ‘He’s never really taken acid. He’s just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.’ He would keep talking and she would go, ‘He doesn’t know anything about acid.’ She’d know. Cyrus has done acid plenty.”

The friendship between the Flaming Lips star and Cyrus isn’t all about drugs and peeing photos, however. The two have also collaborated together musically. Cone and his bandmate, Steven Drodz, helped Cyrus co-write her album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Ptez.

Coyne and Cyrus hope to start putting an album together, or at least after she finishes her run on The Voice.

[H/T ET]