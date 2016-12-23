Miley Cyrus Shares Bane-Style Dentist Picture

Miley Cyrus shared pictures from her latest trip to the dentist, and she looks like she could be cast in a Batman movie as Bane’s sidekick.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer posted a selfie with the gas mask wrapped around her nose, and the white spit-up cloth wrapped around her neck. In true Miley fashion, the 24-year-old musician rocked a flower sticker on her face to make the visit to the dentist a little more fun.

When the Voice coach isn’t busy taking selfies at the dentist’s office, she has been regularly putting her cheerful Christmas spirit on full display with a slew of holiday photos.

On Wednesday, Cyrus posted a picture with her parents, Billy Ray and Tish, in front of the family Christmas tree. She shared the photo with red and green hearts and with the caption: “MaMa & DaDa.”

The Cyrus family actually celebrated Christmas early this year. On Tuesday, Miley, her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, and her four siblings – Trace, Noah, Brandi and Braison – gathered to spend some quality time together for the holidays.

Brandi Cyrus shared a picture of the group on Instagram on Wednesday. She captioned the photo: “Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing.”

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

Hopefully Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth felt comfortable around the Cyrus crew considering he might be spending many more Christmases with the famous family for years to come. Liam and Miley have reportedly been checking out wedding destinations recently, and they might have the perfect spot. However, Miley is being extremely secretive about the entire wedding planning process.

“Miley’s usually really open, but this is one thing she’s being secretive about,” the source said. “She doesn’t want any of the details getting out. She’s sworn her family to secrecy. They’ve all made a pact not to say anything.”

While Miley may be trying to keep it a secret, the rumored location where Liam and Miley might be tying the knot has leaked online. Learn more here.

