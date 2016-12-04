Miley Cyrus Posts Adorable Throwback Photo With Her Dad And Sister

In the last few years, Miley Cyrus has built a reputation for her wild antics both on the stage and off, but that wasn’t always the case. Before her rise to prominence as a Queen of Pop, she was starring as squeaky clean pop sensation Hannah Montana in her own TV show. For older audiences, Miley’s recent tweet featuring a photo of herself with her dad and sister reminded us who she was even before Hannah Montana.

Throwback Thursday 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/JuqF02lT3X — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 1, 2016

For the younger crowd, before Miley had her own legacy, she was merely the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, a pop-country superstar in his own right. Her look into the past reminded us all of simpler times, back when she wasn’t swinging around on wrecking balls, hadn’t become Hannah Montana, but was just the daughter of that guy who sang the “Achy Breaky Heart” song.

[H/T Twitter]