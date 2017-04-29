Miley Cyrus Shows Off New Tattoo For A Very Special Someone

Miley Cyrus hasn’t been on social media much lately.

The last time the pop-singer posted on her Instagram account was about eight weeks ago, which, by today’s standards, is a pretty long time.

She’s recently taken a break from her social sabbatical, however, to let the world see the tattoo she just got.

24-year-ols Miley stopped in to see her tattoo artist Doctor Woo and had him ink her with a picture of her beloved dog, Emu.

When he was done Miley gave the OK for him to share the pic with his followers, and it’s clear that this Doctor does good work.

Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

While she’s played down her online presence lately, Miley is still a very busy lady.

Last year she announced that she was officially engaged to on-again-off-again boyfriend Liam Hemsworth.

In addition to that, she also was a team adviser on The Voice and revealed that she’s currently working on her 6th studio album.

Even though she’s done less acting work lately, she did appear as Lennie Dale in the Amazon Studios mini-series Crisis in Six Scenes, which was written by, directed by and stars Woody Allen.

With all that on her plate, she still prioritizes her activism and social outreach work, which is very commendable for someone so high profile who could just as easily be indifferent.

Honored to narrate this incredible video from @ElizabethTaylorAIDSFoundation highlighting the powerful activism of one of my heroes, @ElizabethTaylor! We are committed to honoring her legacy of speaking out and taking action to change the world especially for people living with HIV/AIDS. #HappyBirthdayElizabeth @happyhippiefdn A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

