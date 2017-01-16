Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Flower Child And Reveals Video Full Of Smoke Exhales

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus‘ most recent post on Instagram put her inner flower child on full display. The 24-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram exhaling smoke while holding an enormous vase-shaped bong.

Cyrus posted the clip with the caption: “#FLOWERCHILD @snoopdogg @merryjane.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

#FLOWERCHILD 🌺🌻🌸🌷 @snoopdogg @merryjane A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Clearly, Miley Cyrus must have a slew of “flower child” followers because the post racked up more than 2.4 million views and received over 4k comments.

While many social media users showered Cyrus with compliments there were others who felt that the former Disney channel star was setting a poor example for her younger, impressionable followers.

This past weekend, Miley threw a joint “weed-themed” birthday party for her younger sister Noah Cyrus and her actor beau Liam Hemsworth.

The invitees to the party received gift bags courtesy of rap legend Snoop Dogg. The presents were from Merry Jane, a company which describes itself as “the definitive cannabis resource on culture, news, video, food and style dedicated to expressing a new cannabis mentality.”

Miley took to social media to post a bevy of pics from the birthday bash. One of the photos showed the “Wrecking Ball” singer standing next to the gift bags. She captioned the snap: “@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator.”

@merryjane hooked it up! Wowzyyyyyyyy! Thanks Uncle @snoopdogg for being such a dope ganja innovator A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

In attendance at the party was Flaming Lips front man Wayne Coyne. The rocker and Miley have been good friends for several years, and have become extremely close.

The two first linked up after Miley sent Coyne a birthday shoutout on social media back in 2014.

“I tweeted her back my phone number and said, ‘Text me,’” Coyne said. “Since then, we’ve texted each other every day. I’ll say, ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re always in each other’s lives.”

Learn more about their hilariously strange friendship here.

What was your reaction after seeing this Miley Cyrus video?

MORE Miley Cyrus: Miley Cyrus Throws Liam Hemsworth and Sister Noah a Weed-Themed Birthday Party | Miley Spotted In Full Pink Unicorn Getup With Liam | Miley Cyrus Shares Wacky, But Heartfelt Birthday Photo With Liam Hemsworth | Miley Cyrus Reveals Awesome Photo About Dolly Parton | Are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Aiming To Adopt In 2017? | Miley Cyrus Weighs In On The ‘Hollyweed’ Vandalism | Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth A Massive Smooch On New Year’s Eve

[H/T Instagram: Miley Cyrus]