Mike Tyson Training Chris Brown To Fight Soulja Boy

The feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy is entering a new realm, as the two have agreed to enter the boxing ring to settle their differences. As if the two musicians agreeing to engage in fisticuffs over a real-life squabble wasn’t exciting enough, Mike Tyson has agreed to train Chris Brown following the announcement that Soulja Boy will have Floyd Mayweather in his corner.

More breaking News : Watch me work, I got Iron mike on the line. #thefightstillon A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

50 Cent, the man responsible for organizing the whole event, posted a video on Instagram of him calling up Mike Tyson to convince him to take part in the festivities.

“Listen, Mike, they say Floyd [Mayweather’s] going to be training Soulja Boy so I said I’ve gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown,” the entertainer said in the video.

Tyson replied with, “Yeah, Soulja Boy’s gonna get f**ked up.”

The feud came to public attention when Soula Boy liked a photo of one of Brown’s ex-girlfriends, enraging Brown. However, Soulja claims that the feud has a much longer history, dating all the way back to 2009 after Brown assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

The hip-hop stars have agreed to a three-round bout in March, hopefully, to put all feuding to rest once and for all.

In a subsequent video posted by 50 Cent, couldn’t help but brag about what an event this was becoming, saying, “I kind of feel like Floyd wants to train him so he can beat me. I just got off the phone with Iron Mike Tyson and Iron Mike is going to train Chris Brown. Now this is going to be a show! When I put on a show I put on a show!”

Strangely, and sadly, the feud came to light over a dispute involving a woman, and Brown, Mayweather, and Tyson have all been convicted of assaulting women. Brown served community service for the assault charges, Mayweather was convicted of multiple incidents of battery domestic violence, and Tyson served six years in jail for rape.

Soulja Boy isn’t without his troubles with the law, as he’s faced charges involving firearms.

[H/T Fact Mag]