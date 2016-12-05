Mike Rowe Unleashes On US Flag Burners

Mike Rowe has been making quite a splash lately regarding the election and, lately, taking a hard stance on the American flag situation. Rowe over the past few days has directly addressed various students burning the American flag, using Hampshire College as his focus point for having removed the flag.

Rowe is known for providing some sound arguments with meticulous detail, and he displays it again here. He is not really blasting anyone hard, but he is definitely unleashing some statistics and examples that will make everyone take five and think.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See some of these highlights below:

I couldn’t help but wonder if President Lash was unaware that billions of people around the world are routinely subjected to horrific levels of racism, misogyny, and bigotry that far exceed any injustice in modern-day America. Furthermore, I was curious to know if President Lash really believed that removing our flag is a better way to assuage the fears of his frightened students, than simply educating them about the undeniable fact that no country on the planet affords its citizens more liberty than this one?

Here’s the problem. Tuition at Hampshire College is about $60,000 a year. That’s not a problem because it’s expensive – it’s a problem because 85% of Hampshire students qualify for some form of federal financial aid. That means that We the People are enabling schools like Hampshire to sell a liberal arts degree for approximately $250,000. With $1.3 trillion dollars of student debt currently on the books, I found myself thinking how nice it would be to hear a more persuasive argument from those who will happily take money from a country whose flag they despise.

Last night on the tee-vee, as I flicked back and forth between my most trusted sources of cable news, I saw a number a college students setting fire to the American flag. I turned the channel, and watched another group of students dance around another pile of burning flags at another expensive university. I couldn’t tell where they were, but occurred to me that wherever they were — it probably wasn’t a trade school. To my knowledge, no one has ever burned a flag at a trade school.

In my experience, for what it’s worth, the many many hundreds of people that I’ve met — they’re happy. Because it’s meaningful. It’s meaningful work.

Do you agree with what Mike Rowe has said? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[H/T The Washington Times]