People Are Freaking Out Over What Mike Epps Did With A Kangaroo

If there’s one thing we learned from the 2003 film Kangaroo Jack, it’s that kangaroos don’t often mix well with comedy. If there are two things we learned from the 2003 film Kangaroo Jack, it’s that Jerry O’Connell doesn’t often mix well with kangaroos. Comedian Mike Epps chose to ignore both of these lessons learned from the 2003 film Kangaroo Jack and decided to bring one out on stage during one of his recent performances. When Epps wanted to make sure the animal was prominently featured at the center of the stage, audiences weren’t too pleased with the way he manhandled the marsupial.

While performing in Detroit as a part of the Festival of Laughs comedy tour, Epps had a trainer bring a kangaroo out on stage. The animal was on a leash and, although most of what he’s saying isn’t audible, Epps tried pointing out to the audience that it was a real kangaroo.

Possibly confused or scared by all the loud sounds and bright lights, the kangaroo didn’t do much, other than try to stay away from the edge of the stage. Epps had other ideas of what he wanted to kangaroo to do, so he picked it up and brought it closer to the center to pose with it for photos.

Many of the audience in attendance at the performance considering what Epps to do as animal abuse, voicing their concerns on social media platforms. Reactions ranged from, “They’re trash for doing this,” to calling the situation “violence.”

The kangaroo handler, Javon Stacks, said the leash he had on the animal was both legal and considered safer for the animal, despite pleas of mistreatment.

Following the on-stage incident, Epps posted a video on social media of him interacting with a different kangaroo.

Possibly having anticipated backlash from the event, he captioned the clip, “Yeh look how nice Iam 2 him! Theses guys are license zoo keepers ! #iloveanimals.”

However, possibly to avoid any reference to the incident, he deleted the post.

