Michelle And Jim Bob Duggar Say They Are More In Love Than Ever

The Duggars are lashing out at tabloids for their misinformation about their family.

Don’t believe everything you read in the tabloids! Michelle and I have been married for over 32 years and are more in love than ever! pic.twitter.com/v0AloL4Fej — The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) November 12, 2016

Jim Bob and Michelle took a sweet photo of the two kissing and holding a magazine saying their marriage was over captioning, “Don’t believe everything you read in the tabloids! Michelle and I have been married for over 32 years and are more in love than ever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 19 Kids & Counting stars have been a trending topic in the media lately about a potential brewing divorce between the parents – obviously it’s all fabrication.

While the family has had a couple setbacks, such as their oldest son Josh speaking out and seeking help for molesting five girls including his sisters. This scandal led to the suspension of the series in 2015 due to bad publicity.

Nonetheless, we are happy to hear Jim Bob and Michelle are thriving!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com