Michael Buble Makes A Brief Return To Music With The Help Of Derek Hough

Since the diagnosis of his son’s cancer, musician Michael Buble has taken a step back from the spotlight. However, that doesn’t mean that his music isn’t making an impact on others. In fact, his song, “I Beleive In You” made such an impact on Dancing With The Stars pro, Derek Hough, that he starred, directed, and choreographed a music video for the song.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Michael for a long time. I think that he embodies positivity,” says Hough. “He’s a force for good — not only with his music but also as a human being. He’s such a good guy and I only want to be a part of good things and positive things.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As for the music video itself? It follows the story of a couple as they go through life. They meet when they are kids, get married, welcome their own kids, and eventually sit together in their old age. Hough was inspired by his grandparents’ love story when coming up with the concept.

“My grandpa passed away this past year. My grandparents had been together for over 60 years. They danced together every morning and every evening,” he says. “When I heard the song, I just kept picturing my grandparents and this love that lasted for such a long time. I wanted to show a love story that stood the test of time.” Spending so much time focusing on love and the legacy his grandparents left had an unexpected impact on the dancer.

“Honestly, it makes me want to have kids,” Hough says of working on the music video. “I have so many nieces and nephews and I love them dearly, but I’m always happy to give them back at the end of the day. But by the end of filming, I was inspired to start a family.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.