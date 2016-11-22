Michael Phelps Officially Retires by Pulling out of Drug Testing

Michael Phelps is officially a retired man!

The Olympic swimmer made his retirement official by completing paperwork that would remove his name from a drug-testing pool, NBC Sports reports. Although Phelps has said will be retiring for months following the Rio Olympics, these papers will make him ineligible for competition.

Phelps wanted all the daily questions surrounding his retirement to end, so he turned to his agent since 2001, Peter Carlisle.

“I said to Peter, I was like, get the papers, can we just sign these things, so I don’t have to do the daily updates and everything?” said Phelps, referring to the whereabouts system that allows drug testers to find athletes for surprise tests. “That was brutal [the whereabouts system]. It’s good. I’m still in the pool [recreationally]. I’m still not coming back.”

After his last race in Rio, Phelps reportedly said of the drug-testing paper, “Were the papers here, I’d sign them tomorrow.”

