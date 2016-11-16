Michael J. Fox Jams Out With Dave Matthews at Parkinson’s Disease Charity Event

In an homage the his iconic scene in Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox took the stage at his foundation event and rocked out with Dave Matthews, according to PEOPLE. The 55-year-old actor, who has Parkinson’s disease, was able to add quite the special guitar riff to the show.

During the “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s: An Evening of Comedy & Music to Benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation” charity event, Fox himself decided to join in the entertainment. He hopped on stage sporting a white button-down and black tie while he played his heart out on guitar.

Fox had a huge smile across his face during his performance. He was very reminiscent of his character Marty McFly.

The event was a star-studded affair and was co-chaired by Katie Couric and her husband John Molner, Fox’s wife Tracy Pollan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The foundation itself was created shortly after Fox opened up about his struggle with the disease in 1998. Since then, he has been dedicated to helping find a cure.

“He’s incredible in everything that he does, from the foundation to his work to his work ethic,” Reynolds, whose father also suffers from the disease, said about Fox back in 2013. “There’s a reason why everyone likes this guy so much – he’s just unsinkable.”

