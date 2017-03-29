Michael Irvin Under Investigation For Sexual Assault

Michael Irvin is reportedly the focus of a police investigation after a Florida woman accused the NFL Network host of sexually assaulting her.

The 27-year-old woman told the police that in the early hours of March 21, she and the Hall of Fame football player were at a bar in Ft. Lauderdale. She claims that the two of them went back to where Irvin was staying, the W hotel, and then the situation took a dark turn.

While in Michael’s room, the woman says she began to feel ill. In the last moments that she could recall, the woman says that she was trying to fight Michael off of her. When she finally came to, the 51-year-old sports commentator was leaving her and about to check out of the hotel.

The woman then took an Uber home and proceeded to call the police around 7:30 AM. She explained to the police that she believed that she could have possibly been drugged and raped. The police told her that she needed to go to a medical lab for a blood test and swag, which she did according to TMZ.

At this time the rape accusations are only allegations against the Super Bowl champ, and there has been no hard evidence come out against Michael Irvin.

In fact, Michael Irvin has a drastically different story than the one reported by the woman. Irvin says that he was only in the room for 15 minutes before leaving to catch an early flight. He also says that there was another man present in the room at the time of the alleged rape.

Larry Friedman, Michael Irvin’s lawyer gave this statement to TMZ sports: “Michael was in Ft. Lauderdale visiting his nieces and nephews at a track meet. He was also visiting his 90-year-old aunt and attending her birthday party. He was blindsided by news of these allegations.”

Friedman continued by saying: “The allegations are completely false. In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael. Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”

NFL Network has not commented on the issue as of yet.

