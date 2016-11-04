Michael Buble Breaks His Silence on Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé has confirmed his son’s tragic cancer diagnosis on his Facebook page this morning.

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Mar 5, 2016 at 3:43am PST

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children,” he wrote.

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing,” he continued.

Bublé and his wife have two sons, 3-year-old Noah and Elias, who was just born in January.

As we previously reported, doctors initially believed Noah had Mumps before determining it was cancer.

