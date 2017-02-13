Metallica & Lady Gaga Rock out to ‘Moth Into Flame’ at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Another killer performance by Lady Gaga! Of course, what did you expect, especially when she took the stage with Metallica.

The Grammy’s are known for big, show-stopping performances, but this one took the cake by combining the incredible performance skills of Gaga and the classic, head-banging rock that Metallica is known for.

The duo played “Moth Into Flame,” however the performance did not start off as everyone planned. Metallica’s lead singer James Hetfield’s microphone wasn’t working and you couldn’t hear him. After he realized what was going on, he jumped on with Gaga and shared her microphone. Thankfully, the whole performance didn’t go on like that because his mic began working halfway through the song.

Of course, given Gaga’s stellar Super Bowl performance only last weekend, it was basically guaranteed that she was going to take this opportunity to stun the world again. Sure, it may not have been quite as flashy, but it packed a different kind of power with Metallica as her performance partner.

Gaga has been waiting for the opportunity to perform with Metallica, one of her favorite bands. She even took to Instagram to lets everyone know that she was going to listen to the rock band all day to prep for the show. Needless to say, it paid off.

