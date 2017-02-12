Meryl Streep Finally Fires Back At Donald Trump Over Golden Globes Insults

Just about a month ago, Meryl Streep and Donald Trump dominated headlines over a speech the actress gave at the Golden Globe Awards. Many members of Hollywood chose sides in the squabble between the star of Florence Foster Jenkins and the former host of The Apprentice, but now Streep herself has finally retaliated against Trump’s disparaging remarks.

When Streep accepted the Cecille B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, she took the opportunity to not-so-subtlely mock Donald Trump and his stance on foreign countries and immigration. The following morning, Trump tweeted “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.”

At a Human Rights Campaign gala dinner in New York over the weekend, Streep broke her silence on the incident. The actress began her speech by saying, “Evil prospers when good men do nothing.” She continued, ‘We shouldn’t be surprised that fundamentalists, of all stripes, everywhere, are exercised and fuming. We shouldn’t be surprised that these profound changes come at a much steeper cost than it seems would lie true in the 20th century.”

Much like her Golden Globes speech, Streep called out Trump without having to utter his name. “If we live through this precarious moment,” she remarked, “If his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank this president for because he will have woken us up to how fragile freedom really is.”

But it didn’t end there, as she added, “The whip of the Executive can, through a Twitter feed, lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability.”

The actress referenced Trump’s tweet directly, joking, “Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated, and currently, over-berated actress of my generation, but that is why you invited me here! Right?”

We can’t help but wonder if this will once again stoke the fires of Trump’s rage and cause him to once again lash out, or if this was an intimate enough event that it won’t be as big of a blip on the radar.

