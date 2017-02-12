Melissa McCarthy Returns To SNL As Sean Spicer

Melissa McCarthy made a triumphant return to SNL this week, once again portraying White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

She opened with, “I’m calm now,” but then exploded into a fury of hilarious vicious quips and jabs at the fake press.

The entire bit was filled referenced to political events that have taken place throughout the week, and also featured Emmy award winning SNL star Kate McKinnon as the newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

She also once again brought out some props. This time using what appears to be aG.I. Joe to represent a TSA agent, a Barbie, and a doll from the Disney film Moana to help explain the “travel ban.”

McKinnon returned later in the show to portray Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway after McCarthy’s Spicer had made a pitch for some Ivanna-themed products. This, of course, was a reference to when Conway appeared in an interview on TV this past week and recommended that people “buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

Last week McCarthy stole literally the entire show with the skewering bit, with her side-splittingly brilliant lampooning of Spicer, gum-chewing and all.

After the first sketch aired, Sean Spicer spoke with Extra and was asked his thoughts on it, to which he replied, “I think Melissa McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing. Way too many pieces in there.”

