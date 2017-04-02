A Massive Claim Has Been Made About Mel B ‘Threesome’

When you’re a newlywed couple, you are generally in such a euphoria of happiness that you make decisions you might not otherwise make were you still single. Additionally, if you’ve imbibed one too many alcoholic beverages, you tend to make slightly more reckless decisions, even if it sounds like a good idea at the time. The perfect storm of young love, alcohol, and attractive friends between America’s Got Talent host Mel B and her husband Stephen Belafonte supposedly led to some adventurous sexual activities, including a threesome with socialite Lady Victoria Hervey.

Mel B might currently be the host of America’s Got Talent but is more well-known for her role in the massive pop supergroup the Spice Girls, who dominated music charts in the late ’90s and early ’00s. The musician is currently in the midst of a divorce, leading to a slew of information being uncovered about her.

One of the rumored reasons for the dissolve of Mel B’s marriage was the “open” nature of the relationship, which allowed for partners outside their marriage to take an active role. A close friend of Hervey recently revealed details about an alleged fling between the three back in 2007.

The source close to Hervey told The Sun, “It was all a blur and everyone was very drunk, especially Lady Victoria.” They added, “She told me one minute they were laying in bed watching a movie together, then they got carried away and Stephen was on top of her and Mel was kissing her.”

Considering both Mel B and Hervey lived in Los Angeles around the time of the rumored events, it adds legitimacy to these claims.

The source noted, “Next thing she can remember they all woke up naked in bed in the morning.”

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Mel B pointed out that she had, indeed, dated women for periods as long as four years, but that her relationship with her husband was very exclusive.

