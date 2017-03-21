America’s Got Talent Judge Mel B Files For Divorce

Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband of almost a decade.

People reports that Mel (real name Melanie Brown) has filed divorce papers to leave Stephen Belafonte, who she has one daughter with.

The papers also state she desires joint legal and physical custody of five-year-old Madison Brown Belafonte.

The news of a divorce for the singer and TV personality is a bit of shock to fans, as recent social media postings paint a picture of a happy couple.

Most notably, on Feb. 6 Mel posted a photo kissing Belafonte’s cheek with a caption alluding to the couple overcoming their differences. This would be more than a month after the date the divorce papers claim they separated (Dec. 28).

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let’s not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

In addition to custody, Mel has also stated her wishes for the court to deny any form of spousal support.

Aside from Madison, the couple each have children from prior partners. Mel has two other daughters, nine-year-old Angel Iris Murphy Brown and 17-year-old Phoenix Chi Gulzar. Belafonte has one other daughter, 12-year-old Giselle Belafonte.

This is the latest hardship Mel has gone through recently. Earlier this month, she revealed her father had died after a battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

America’s Got Talent is currently between seasons but will return on May 30.

