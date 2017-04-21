Mel B Getting Sued By Former Nanny

In the midst of her ongoing divorce, Mel B is being sued by her former nanny.

Lorraine Gilles is suing the America’s Got Talent judge for defamation due to claims made by Mel in her divorce filing.

One of the biggest points of contention is the claim that Gilles had an affair with Mel’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte. Mel alleges Gilles became pregnant during the affair and had an abortion.

Mel also accused her former nanny of stealing money and having possession of sex tapes involving the former Spice Girls singer. Mel has tried to get authorities to step in and retrieve the sex tape.

TMZ broke the news on Thursday; Mel B has not issued a comment on the defamation suit.

Belafonte has challenged numerous claims in Mel B’s filing, as well.

“When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset,” a representative for Belafonte said.

While those claims have been disputed, another one of the most “unique” developments surrounding the couples’ relationship has been confirmed.

Lady Victoria Hervey’s husband confirmed rumors that Hervey, Mel and Belafonte had a threesome together at some point during their marriage.

“She told me one minute they were laying in bed watching a movie together, then they got carried away and Stephen was on top of her and Mel was kissing her,” he said. “Next thing she can remember they all woke up naked in bed in the morning.

