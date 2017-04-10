Mel B Breaks Her Social Media Silence Amid Messy Divorce Battle

Mel B has finally broken her social media silence amid her messy divorce with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. The America’s Got Talent host took to Twitter to retweet an article by Billboard about Grammy-winning singer Adele’s latest broken record.

Even though she did not speak out about her divorce, this is still the first time that Mel B has returned to social media since filing for divorce on March 20.

While the former Spice Girl clearly isn’t quite ready to dish on personal details of her life at the moment, Stephen Belafonte recently opened up on the radio about how he plans on handling the situation. According to the film producer, the only detail he is concerned about is the well-being of his children.

Speaking about his children, Stephen said: “They are the only things that matter to me. I’m going to have to get off the phone because family court frowns on that. It is in the hands of my lawyers. My kids are the only thing that matter to me.”

Not only did Mel B file for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” but also she slapped him with a temporary restraining order. Because of the nature of the allegations, Belafonte lost rights to custody and visitation of their 5-year-old daughter Madison, according to HollywoodLife.com.

“Mel B has temporarily been able to deny visitation and custody to Stephen Belafonte, for probably about 21 days or 3 weeks. This is a normal strategic move to protect Mel B’s parental rights,” California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra said.

He continued by saying, “Stephen is now in danger of losing permanently valuable parental rights. Should a permanent order be granted, Mel B will be given primary legal and physical custody and Stephen will be at a severe disadvantage for his rights as a father.”

