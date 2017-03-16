More Megan Fox Lingerie Pics Have Been Released

More photos of Megan Fox‘s latest lingerie collection launch have surfaced and the pics just keep getting hotter and hotter.

“My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally.” -Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) #FredericksxMeganFox A post shared by Frederick’s of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Check out more of Megan Fox’s new lingerie pics here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clothing line captioned the pic with a quote from Megan Fox that read: “‘My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally.’ – Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) #FredericksxMeganFox.”

The all-new pic showed the brunette beauty wearing a dark blue satin robe that she opened up to reveal a turquoise bra containing her ample cleavage. Megan’s brown locks cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous waves, and she highlighted her pout with flashy red lipstick. The Transformers star struck a seductive pose for the camera as she bit her thumb.

The 30-year-old actress has been tearing it up on social media with her steamy underwear photos this week. She released this statement when the new lingerie line was revealed:

“I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick’s of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection.”

Earlier this week, Fox brought Instagram to a screeching halt with the first look at her new racy lingerie snaps.

She shared the photo with the caption: “My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017.”

My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017. A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Megan Fox signed a huge deal to be an ambassador, stakeholder, and creative partner in Frederick’s of Hollywood back in September. Historically, the Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles actress has avoided agreeing to be the celebrity face of a brand. However, Frederick’s of Hollywood was able to sway her mind by giving her a voice in the creative process.

“I’ve been reluctant in the past to work with brands because there’s a lot of politics behind it and it’s a big deal to lend your name and image to something,” she said. “But by offering me ownership in the company and some creative say, it gives me an opportunity to be passionate about what I’m promoting.”

Which one of the new lingerie pics of Megan Fox do you think is the sexiest?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]